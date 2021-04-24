EOS (EOS) Price Down 33.8% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00010319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $2.13 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,988,638 coins and its circulating supply is 952,821,560 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

