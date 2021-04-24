Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0048

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $140,592.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 78.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00637345 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 385,274,650 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

