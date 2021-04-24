Equal Trading Up 130.6% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Equal has traded 130.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $2.09 million and $209,634.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 385,274,650 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars.

