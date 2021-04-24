Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 11.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.09% of Equifax worth $19,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.39 and a 52-week high of $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

