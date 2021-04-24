ESBC Market Capitalization Hits $668,954.49 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. ESBC has a total market cap of $668,954.49 and $614.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,423,895 coins and its circulating supply is 27,144,561 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

