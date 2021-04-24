ESBC Reaches Market Capitalization of $692,412.74 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $692,412.74 and $5.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,423,895 coins and its circulating supply is 27,144,561 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

