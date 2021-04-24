Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.69 Million

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $356.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $363.00 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $392.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $297.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

