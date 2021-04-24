Ethbox Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Ethbox has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $434,292.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethbox has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00264257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.29 or 0.01014572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,620.81 or 0.99862077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00601345 BTC.

About Ethbox

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

