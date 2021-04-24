Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches Market Cap of $46,386.97

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $46,386.97 and approximately $95,418.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00091652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00655790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.71 or 0.07581863 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

