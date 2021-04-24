Ether Zero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $883,134.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $883,134.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,269.44 or 0.04481438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,240,714 coins and its circulating supply is 181,211,301 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

