Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,617.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 66.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $7,617.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 576.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00642805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.60 or 0.07722204 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

