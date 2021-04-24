EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $801,600.81 and approximately $5,390.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00091156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00661464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.15 or 0.07469582 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

