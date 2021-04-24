EtherGem Market Cap Hits $817,719.58 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $817,719.58 and approximately $3,937.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

