Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $949,582.06 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Etherparty has a market cap of $949,582.06 and approximately $63,947.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

