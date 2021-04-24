Ethverse Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $53,093.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073523 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002993 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars.

