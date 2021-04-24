EUNO Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and $43,691.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.91 or 0.01110024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,182,830,800 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.