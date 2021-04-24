Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,388,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

