EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $126,660.59 and $139,132.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073561 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003003 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

