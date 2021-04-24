Everipedia Trading Down 44.2% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $182.61 million and $7.59 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00264846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01013827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,511.17 or 0.99757915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00603604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,546,707 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,304,656 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

