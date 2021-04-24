EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE EVTC opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock worth $4,966,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

