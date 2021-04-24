Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $11.94. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 1,075 shares.

Several analysts have commented on EVTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

