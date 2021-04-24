Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

