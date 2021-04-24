Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVKIF. DZ Bank cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF opened at $36.39 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.