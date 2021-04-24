Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,759 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $65,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after buying an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Exponent by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 134,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $8,031,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

