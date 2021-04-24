Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBSS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

