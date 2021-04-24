Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,629 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of NIC worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV opened at $34.00 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

