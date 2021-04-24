Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,028 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 262.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,692,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

