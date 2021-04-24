Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,285 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 224.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

