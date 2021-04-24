Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,355 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $65.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.