Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 208 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.61 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,508.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,571.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

