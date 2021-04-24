Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,226 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of HCI Group worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. JMP Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of HCI opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $70.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

