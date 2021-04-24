Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 335 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $384.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

