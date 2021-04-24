Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.