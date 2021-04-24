Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 30,668 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sonos by 31.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Sonos stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

