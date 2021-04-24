Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.29 and a 200 day moving average of $324.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.55 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

