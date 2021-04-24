Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NETSTREIT worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

NTST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

