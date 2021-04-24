Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FutureFuel worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FF stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $560.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

