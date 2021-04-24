Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

STC opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

