Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

