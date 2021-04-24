Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 70,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 291,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $172.57 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

