Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

