Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $947.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.