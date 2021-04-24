Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

