Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after buying an additional 175,312 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

