Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 700.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.