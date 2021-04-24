Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.16 Million in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

