Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.14 million, a PE ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.