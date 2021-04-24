Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.