Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

