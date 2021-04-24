Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 12,475 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 201.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 145.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $66.68 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.